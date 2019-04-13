Cooking it up with kids in Khar

things-to-do

Flavours of Fun, Khar West, (Indoors)

Most kids love to potter around in the kitchen, run their fingers through the texture of flour or grains, mix things in a bowl or splash milk into it. My kids spend their summer vacation experimenting with food and so, when I heard of Flavour of Fun, I took the boy and the girl and headed there.

Happily, despite the range of ages (the youngest kid was a three-year-old and the oldest was my 14-year-old daughter) Tripti Athaide, banker-turned-mompreneur, not only managed but also engaged all of them with firmness and fun.

When we entered the space, tables were lined up and mixing bowls were placed on top of each table, along with paper-boxes of a variety of ingredients — chopped mangoes (ripe and half-ripe), bell pepper, roasted sesame, purple cabbage and pomegranate. Without much ado, Tripti got the kids busy in a session where they used their five senses to explore the world of food — the crunchiness of the slow-roasted sesame, the texture of cabbage leaves when the layers are opened up, the sight of the bright bell peppers and the smell of chopped purple cabbage (they stink!).

And with that, the session was on. How to measure, how much to measure, why measure, the importance of mixing well — all this was explained to the kids as the recipe of healthy mango salsa progressed. Topped on flat puris, I watched as the kids' eyes widened when they bit into the puri. Yum.

Next, it was time to bake. An oats chocolate cake ready in less than 20 minutes — is that even possible? Apparently, it is. I marvelled as I watched Tripti's team — comprising her mother-in-law and a young assistant — work seamlessly and in silence, placing ingredients, measuring cups and spoons on the table, whisking them away when the work is done, only to replace them with the next set of ingredients, while Tripti engaged each kid, taking them through the sensory journey of food. The kids have to measure everything on their own. Parents or caregivers are only there to assist in case there is a need. Tripti's young daughter — the reason why she became a homepreneur — literally ballet-dances around the space lending a helping hand, silently.

Tripti also advised on the kind of oats to buy (rolled oats for baking or quick cooking, and steel cut oats for savoury dishes or porridges prepared in cooker), which ones are healthier (rolled oats, and uncut steel oats have the least processing). Both types, we learnt, are excellent for slow release of sugars. She continued with the session, explaining the type of chocolate to use for the ganache, (2mm Vanhutton and Valheer).

As she spoke, the kids watched and listened intently while they whisked out batter fragrant enough to be devoured unbaked. It made for an unbelievable sight but the kids each poured the batter into paper cups and placed it in the microwave for 80 seconds. The Fudge in a Mug cake turned out to be an utterly scrumptious affair!

Fact file

Where: The Little Gym of Bandra, 6, Chitrakar Dhurandhar Road, Anand Vihar Society, Ambedkar Colony, Khar West.

Best for: Girls and boys aged two to 15 years (mother-toddler classes).

How to reach: Alight at Khar station (or Bandra) on the west side, and head towards Khar Danda. It is close to the Fabindia outlet.

Timings: Wednesdays 5 pm to 6 pm (Tripti runs regular sessions on Hill Road and in South Mumbai on other days of the week.)

Budget: '900 onwards Food: Yes

Water: Yes

Rest Room facilities: Yes

Where else to go:

Skipperty Hopperty and Claw Play

Parent Poll: Personal engagement. Recipes were easy, the results superb.

Rating: ****

Kids' Poll: Wowed by the process. Thrilled to bake a cake of oats and gobble it.

Rating: ****

What's Good: Along with preparing tasty dishes, food facts and stories were told.

What's Not So Good: Can't think of anything.

