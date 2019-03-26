Cool activities for young minds during this summer!

things-to-do

With the holiday season here, we've hand-picked 11 of the coolest activities and adventures to stimulate young minds in every possible way

INDOORS

Sounds about right

Vacations can surely be productive. Enroll your child (between eight and 15 years of age) in a series of camps hosted by the True School of Music. These range from a choral singing course where kids can develop a sense of harmony to a drum circle workshop where they will learn Brazilian and Afro Cuban rhythms. To top it all, there's a session where the little ones can experiment with instruments such as the guitar, piano and bass and figure out their own inclination.

From April 11 to June 15

At True School of Music, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 66243200

Cost Rs 950 onwards

Of stagecraft and stories

Spread over the months of April, May and June, Summertime at Prithvi will host 21 workshops including one on fiction and non-fiction writing by Chatura Rao, and a story, drama, song and dance session by Trishla Patel and Merle Almeida, along with several other workshops by noted artistes Makarand Deshpande, Rupesh Tillu, Anita Salim, Om Katare and Sheena Khalid. There will also be a season of plays for kids.

From Forms available from first week of April; enrolment starts from April 7

At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

Call 26149546

Calling future artistes

Entering its 10th year, the NCPA Summer Fiesta with its array of workshops aims to promote the benefits and values of the performing arts. There are sessions on rhythmic and dance activities by Ishita Mehta. A workshop by children's writer Shabnam Minwalla will take participants through the process of making a newspaper, while artistic illusionist Dr Kruti Parekh will train kids on the basics of magic. There are also hands-on sessions lined up for budding stand-up comedians, theatre artistes, radio jockeys and authors.

From April 29 to May 26).

At NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call 9137076369 Email bbhesania@ncpamumbai.com

Cost Rs 1,500 onwards

A ball of a time

From a five-day session that lets kids experience 11 different types of ball games to a workshop based on Howard Gardner's principles of multiple intelligence that introduces them to the concept of time, the marine and avian worlds, this Khar venue has something for everyone. There is also a session to encourage entrepreneurial thinking among young minds, and one on hands-on woodwork to let kids explore carpentry in a safe environment.

From April 1 to April 29

At Kids Club, Madhu Park, Khar West.

Call 8655700499

Happy, little feet

A dance camp by Sumeet Nagdev Dance Arts will help children explore musical theatre, jazz, hip-hop and aerial arts. Parents can see their kids perform on the last day.

From May 6 to 11; May 20 to 25, 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

At SNDA, Silver Cascade, Tulsi Pipe Road, Dadar West.

Call 9920111070

Window to the world

Two workshops over two weekends in April by Dr Shonali Rathi will take eight- to 13-year-olds through the civilisations of the world. While the first session will delve into the ancient Roman and Greek cultures — from myths, architecture to historical figures — the following workshop will be all about the Egyptian, Mesopotamian and Chinese civilisations. A workshop in June will help children explore the empires and dynasties of India.

On April 20 and 21, 4 pm to 7 pm

At Fun Science Club, Ghamat Lodge, Dadar TT, Dadar East.

Call 26149546

A museum for the young

With a dedicated Children's Museum opening in its premises, summer activities at CSMVS promise to be special, and include pottery, storytelling, mallakhamb and yoga demonstrations-cum-workshops.

From May 4 to 12

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Fort.

Call 22844484

Young Sherlocks

This workshop, organised by CSI Forensic Workshops for Kids, India, offers a peek into the methodology and techniques behind solving crimes. It focuses on evidence collection methods like collecting fingerprints, shoe and tyre impressions. At the end of the programme, participants will solve crime puzzles using skills that they have picked up. The children will be provided with equipment used in real crime scene investigations.

From April 20 and 21, 11 am to 3 pm

At St Paul's Institute of Communication Education, St Paul's Media Complex, Road No 24, TPS III, Bandra West.

Call 9819288253

Cost Rs 3,000

One for the teens

While the formative years need to be nurtured, teenagers and the youth are at the threshold of carving their career paths. Awesummer 2019 by St Andrew's College, offers courses for those aged between 16 and 25. There are sessions on leadership development, personality enhancement, voice modulation, play writing, and social ballroom dancing.

From April 22 to May 29

At St Andrew's College, Bandra West.

Call 8928847859

Cost Rs 1,000 onwards

Vacay in the museum

Make this city museum your go-to place this summer. On its schedule are a handful of fun activities starting with a science-inspired storytelling session. Another workshop will explore the world of flowers and bees. There are also workshops inspired by graphic novelist Sarnath Banerjee's exhibition Spectral Times.

On April 12 to May 19

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

Call 23731234

Cost Rs 200 onwards

Art attack

A summer break is just the right excuse to get both your hands and house messy — with paint and craft materials. But at this camp put together by a specialised training centre, creativity is not an excuse. They've got packages for intensive quilling courses, Warli art, pot and glass jar painting. Using these techniques, kids will make frames, bookmarks, fridge magnets, and shopping bags. All materials will be provided but do sneak in a rough cloth.

Till May 10

At EduFun Life School, Poddar Street, Santacruz West.

Call 9820469979

Cost Rs 1,800

OUTDOORS

Scoring early

Everyone wishes to be a Lionel Messi or an Alex Morgan. But professional training starts early, and this camp may just be the right opportunity your kid needs. There are three different batches for kids under 10, under 14 and under 19 years of age. The participating children will be trained by professional coaches who have played for Air India FC or Mumbai FC. The camp operates for two months and you can sign up for one month or both.

On April 13 to May 13; May 13 to June 13, 7 am to 9 am

At GreenField Sports Turf, Belgrami Road, Kurla West.

Call 7021937529

Cost Rs 500 per month

Science meets nature

Concepts of physics, chemistry and biology, when applied in real life have a far greater probability of being retained than when they are mere definitions in a textbook. At SGNP Science Camps, a collaboration between Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Sparkles Science, kids will learn about weather, climate change, the marine eco-system, energy and sound waves, recycling and other scientific concepts in a hands-on manner. These sessions will be conducted separately for young and older children.

From May 6 to 10

At Sanjay Gandhi National Park, off Western Express Highway, Borivali East.

Call 28868686

Cost Rs 2,800

Hands-on learning

When in school, trying to delve beyond the textbook or curriculum is quite the challenge. This event organised by Rivers and Ridges, held by the Mulshi Dam, offers children the opportunity of experiential learning through lessons on safety and hygiene, survival bushcrafting and foraging, as well as lessons on animal tracking and trail camera set-up as they hike the scenic forests by the Mula river. In addition, kids will learn small, essential tasks like collecting firewood, understanding directions and bird calls, while they spot peacocks, vultures and owls in the vicinity. The camp is open to children aged between seven and 16.

On April 27 to 28 (Batch 1), 6 am; May 4 to 5 (Batch 2), 6 am

Meeting Point Blue Nile Restaurant, MG Road, Pune.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 4,200

Sporty day out

'Be a sport' is a common advice we're given growing up. Next month, take the kids away from the hustle of the city for three days of physical activity where they can not only conquer their fears but also develop social skills. At a camp organised by Bag Packing Ventures, they will get a chance to indulge in team building while participating in activities like rock and net climbing, valley crossing, and rifle shooting. The package also features a night trek through Khandas village in Karjat.

On April 26 to 28, 6 am to 6 pm

Meeting point Pritam Hotel, Dadar East.

Log on to allevents.in COST Rs 3,900 (for students); Rs 5,850 (per guardian)

All in one place

You know your child has a flair for sports, but they may not be sure about what they want to pursue. The Sports Initiation Summer Camp, organised by a sporting goods retailer, is a one-stop solution for your kids. With multiple batches available for nine disciplines — football, cricket, volleyball, tennis, basketball, handball, badminton, archery, and dance. Why not let your children enjoy all the sports, and decide for themselves? The event is open to boys and girls between five to 13 years of age.

On April 1 to May 24

At Don Bosco School, Plot No 8, sector 42-A, Seawoods, Nerul.

Call 9513359177

Cost Rs 999 per batch

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates