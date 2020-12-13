Cool beans

In 2018, while analysing the distribution of new-age CPG (consumer product goods) brands in India, entrepreneur Bharat Sethi realised that the coffee market held immense potential. "Although, there were some brands of coffee and instant coffee doing the rounds, the category remained largely underserved, devoid of any real innovation. Even the online penetration was low."



Irish Hazelnut

Rage Coffee is a natural plant-based coffee brand made using 100 per cent Arabica, sourced from the Ethiopian highlands. Sethi claims it contains Theanine, Bacopa monnieri, Ginkgo biloba, Rhodiola Rosea, Panax Ginseng, and L-Glutamine. "We make it in small batches, and there's no added sugar, colour, preservative, or additives. It is gluten-free and vegan-friendly."



Bharat Sethi

We sampled three flavours: Irish hazelnut, crème caramel and sparky orange. The coffee arrived in jars, along with biodegradable coffee vials that are easy to carry and ready to mix. The flavours were aromatic and luxurious without being too bitter. While the Irish hazelnut was sunshiney and proved to be an instant pick-me-up, the crème caramel had a smooth and creamy texture along with a hint of sweetness. Pick it if you have a sweet tooth. But, our favourite was sparky orange. Sethi admits it was challenging to get the citrus flavour in coffee right. "We had a 4.7 rating on that flavour while testing, which convinced us to go ahead," he says. Coming up next are peppermint and bubblegum.



ragecoffee.com and amazon.in

