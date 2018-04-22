Cool down with spiked scoops

A newly opened ice cream parlour adds the thrill of boozy buzz to its treats, and more playful bites



Hawte didn't know we were there. Mid-day reviews anonymously and pays for its meals

Chembur, that is fast fashioning into a coveted hub for food lovers, has just opened up its latest offering, right in time to help you cope with the merciless summers. Less than a week old, this ice-cream parlour, Hawte, is all about decedent scoops, with a twist. Spiked ice creams could well become a major draw here with 13 varieties on offer.

As we enter the place, the first thing we notice is a large wall art that is basically, a photo-op. There are a couple of tables too. On the cash-counter sits a menu that lists over 50 flavours on offer. What's odd about the place is that there are no ice creams on display. So, not being able to see what you're trying dilutes the fun of the experience. But, when the guests finally get their scoops, there is an element of surprise tucked in. For instance, if you order a Red Velvet Cheesecake ice cream, it will come topped with crumbs of red velvet cake and a Popsicle.

Curious about the boozy treats, we tried the Irish Cream ('140) which tastes exactly like the cream liqueur and had sharp notes of whiskey and coffee. If you like your rum, then the Jamaican Kiss ('140) and Raisin Monk ('140) should be your poison , nee scoop. The latter is served topped with soaked raisins. The humble white dollop of this dessert will trick you into taking a big bite, which leaves a burning sensation in your throat, just like any good rum cocktail would. Jamaican Kiss gets its name from the two things that are quintessential to the country - coffee and rum, and it comes topped with a generous piece of a chocolate truffle.

There are some more fun cocktail scoops on the menu such as the Cosmopolitan, Tropical Sunrise, Mojito, Screwdriver to name a few. We did get tasters for most of them and the flavour profiles did remind us of their cocktail counterparts. Hawte claims to be using natural ingredients and they also slow churn their ice creams - which shows in the quality of their scoops. The extensive range of choices might just spoil you. They serve in three quantities – hawte (single scoop), hawter (double scoop), hawtest (tub).

Taking things a notch crazier are the Pizza and Bircher Muesli. No prize for guessing the Pizza ice-cream was savoury and the scoop had bits of oregano flakes. To be honest, it did not taste half as weird as it sounds. In fact, after we got our sampler, we did go for seconds, just to be sure of that flavour. For health freaks, they might not have any sugarfree options yet, but they do serve a mean breakfast in a scoop called the Bircher Muesli, which is made from over-night oats. But the hero of our late night brain freeze session was their Salted Caramel ('120) which comes with freshly made salted popcorn. This experiment by Hawte has now changed the way we will ever think of eating popcorn and salted caramel ice cream anywhere else. Because together, they sure are a dollop of joy.

When: 12:00 PM to 1:00 AM

Where: First Step, Shop no. 3, Sunder Apartments, Sion Trombay Road, Near Diamond Garden, Chembur

Call: 8779248638, 9082297501

