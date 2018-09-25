Search

Cool offer

Sep 25, 2018, 10:02 IST | The Guide Team

Looking to spice up your wardrobe? An upcoming sale event might just be the answer to your problems. Head out to find clothing that consists of environmentally friendly separates with cloth that is waste-handled. In addition, the fabrics are sourced from ethical and reliable manufacturers.

On: September 28 and 29
At: Jamaat Art Gallery, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.
Call: 9920833740

