Coornavirus Outbreak: No need to panic over Centre's projections for Mumbai: Rajesh Tope

Health Minister Rajesh Tope has allayed fears that the Centre's health team's COVID-19 projections have created. He said the projections that Mumbai might have 42,604 cases by April 30 and 6.50 lakh patients by May 15 were nothing to worry about, because they were based on assumption that the situation would be static.

"It's a mathematical model and there is a science about it also. But let me tell you that things here will not be static because every possible effort is being made to contain the pandemic. The doubling rate has increased and it will increase further. The death rate has decreased. The daily recovery rate is 13 percent. Even the hotspots have decreased from 14 to 5," said Tope, while assuring the people in an online address Wednesday night.

'Mumbai not lagging behind'

Obviously, the Union Health Ministry's mathematical modelling hasn't gone down well with the state government, because it created panic in Mumbai where the pandemic has reached every nook and corner. Tope countered the findings asserting that Mumbai wasn’t lagging behind in any step that needs to be taken for screening, testing and treatment. "Projections seem to be based on assumption that nothing is being done and nothing would be done in coming days," he said.

Tope advised the people to ignore the Centre’s statistics. "Only 1 percent cases are critical and need ventilators. At least 83 percent are asymptomatic and will go home safely after treatment. Mumbai will have an additional quarantine facility with oxygen stations, especially for Dharavi from tomorrow," he said.

New techniques used

According to the minister, new techniques of testing - 7,000 tests are done daily - are being used. "Photo bath is one novel thing we have started at Kasturba Hospital. It will be given to 100 people in other places. Radiology machines and pulse oximeters are used to monitor people under medical care. We are also using plasma therapy in Mumbai," he said.

