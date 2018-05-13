Cop arrested for beating wife to death in Uttar Pradesh

The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem.A police investigation is underway

Representational Picture

A police personnel was arrested for beating his wife to death in Uttar Pradesh's Etah yesterday.The accused, identified as Nitin Rana, was posted at Kotwali Jalesar.

The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem.A police investigation is underway.

