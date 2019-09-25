Cop asked to take injured man to hospital, 'dumps' him in canal

In a shocking incident, a man, who fell off a running train was allegedly thrown into a canal in Auraiya by a constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The cop left the victim in the canal after he was asked to take him to the Medical College in Saifai from an Auraiya hospital. However, the constable denied the accusations and stated that he was handed over the victim and the RPF defended the constable, reported Hindustan Times.

According to Dr. Subodh Singh of the community health centre (CHC) in Achalda, the victim identified as Tulsi Chowdhary (35), a resident of Navada Bihar was being treated at the CHC after he fell down from the Bihar-bound Garba Express late Sunday night. The victim sustained an injury in the neck followed by which he was admitted to the CHC by the RPF, Achalda. Dr. Singh stated that he later referred the victim to the Saifai Medical College because of his neck injury. The RPF was informed about the decision and constable identified as Ram Raj was sent to accompany the victim to Saifai.

Dr. Singh added that the constable, who was given the referral slip, left the hospital with the victim in a tempo early on Monday morning as ambulance drivers throughout the state were on strike over their demands. However, around noon some students found the victim in the canal close to the CHC. They took him out and informed the doctors at the CHC.

According to Dr. Siddharth Verma, superintendent of Achalda CHC, the doctors helped the locals in rescuing the victim from the canal and attended to the patient immediately. He was later shifted to Saifai Medical College, where he is under treatment. Dr. Verma added that he had informed the GRP, Etawah about the incident and the act of the constable, "who had allegedly done such things in the past too".

Ram Raj, in his defence, told the authorities that he stayed at the CHC till late in the night and left for RPF Achalda when the doctors were not forthcoming as to when the victim would be shifted to Saifai. He said he left the CHC after telling the ward boy that he would be at the RPF station and could be called if needed. "He (Ram Raj) says he is clueless as to how the injured person reached the canal," said an RPF official. The RPF has instituted an inquiry into the incident by station house officer (SHO) RPF, Panki, Arjun Kaunti.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Accused who drank phenyl in police custody succumbs to death

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.