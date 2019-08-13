Cop asks Naxal sister to drop guns as Raksha Bandhan gift during encounter

national

The policeman stated that he wrote her several times and requested his sister to join the forces and quit the rebellion

Policeman comes face to face with Naxal sister during encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. Pic/ANI

A surprising incident surfaced the internet leaving people stunned where a policeman and his Naxal sister found themselves on the opposite sides of a rebellion in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. The policeman identified as Rama, who was also a Naxal before, joined the police team as its eye and ear, last year. "During an encounter on July 29, policeman Vetti Rama and his sister Vetti Kanni saw each other, following which Kanni's guards started shooting at him," Shalabh Sinha, the Superintendent of Police stated.

Policeman comes face to face with Naxal sister during encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/WKDKPKV0LC pic.twitter.com/Y6Q5ShsHMx — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 13, 2019

Also Read: Woman Naxal carrying bounty of Rs 8 lakh gunned down in encounter at Sukma

While two Naxals died in the face-off, his sister Vetti Kanni managed to escape, added Sinha. He also stated that the police department had, time and again, made Vetti Rama write letters to his sister urging her to leave the rebellion just like him, but all in vain. "I wrote to her several times and requested her to join the forces," stated Vetti Rama. Also as a Raksha Bandhan gift, policeman Vetti Rama urged his sister to drop the weapons. "I know she will not heed my requests as she does not believe in celebrating festivals, but this is the only way I can reach out to her now," he added.

In another incident, a Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was killed by the District Reserve Guard (DRG). The deceased was identified as Vanjam Budhu, Nilamadgu RPC (Revolutionary People's Committee) in-charge and Jan militia commander. "In the morning, we received the information regarding the presence of Naxals in the forests between Murliguda and Atkal in Sukma district. Immediately a team of DRG was sent to the area," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalabh Sinha. "At around 12.15 pm, Naxals opened fire on the DRG team. Our team also retaliated in self-defense. After 15-20 minutes, Naxals fled the location. The body of one Naxal was later recovered from the area," he added.



Google map view of Sukma

Sukma District is situated in the southern part of Bastar and was formed on 16th January 2012. In 1952, it is a Sub-Tehsil under Bastar region and was later upgraded to Tehsil in 1956. When Dantewada was divided in 1998 from Bastar, Sukma came under Dantewada District. In 2012, this place got its existence as a new district in the year 2012. Sukma falls 400 km away from state capital Raipur and is well connected by NH-30. Sukma District shares the border with Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh states and districts Bijapur, Bastar and Dantewada.

According to Govt of Chhattisgarh, district Sukma is known for its different types of disparities and is situated in the southern tip of the State. This land known as Dandakaranya from the ancient times is a habitat for different types of Tribal communities. Tribes residing here had no exposure to the outer world, they used to feed themselves on the abundance of forest produces and by hunting the animal in the forest, they used to live a happy and most contained life.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Couple arrested for suspected involvement in Naxal activities

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates