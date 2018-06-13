Mumbai: Cop beaten for calling history-sheeter 'bhaiyya'

While one of his three accomplices has been caught, the accused, identified as Anil 'Guddu' Dubey, is still at large

Being called 'bhaiyya' (brother) was so offensive for this history-sheeter, that he ended up beating a plainclothed policeman, with three of his accomplices, to a pulp on Sunday. The police have now launched a massive manhunt for the accused, Anil 'Guddu' Dubey.

According to police sources, Kasturba Marg police station constable Bhausaheb Karande, 45, was on his way to work on Sunday evening, when he stopped outside a shop near Sanjay Gandhi National Park to get a bottle of water. Just then, Guddu also stepped into the shop and happened to step on Karande's feet.

'How dare you?'

Karande then said to him, "Bhaiyya, zara dekh ke pair rakh (brother, watch your step)." This was enough to set Guddu off. Having lost his cool, he said, "How dare you call me bhaiyya?" and began assaulting Karande.

Before the cops could reach the spot, he fled, said a police source. A badly injured Karande was rushed to the Shatabdi hospital in a police van. He was administered more than 16 stitches on the head and is in a stable condition now. An FIR was registered later and one of the accused caught, even as Guddu and two others, who were in his car at the time, remain at large. The arrested accused told the cops that Guddu had indeed beaten up Karande. He also said they didn't recognise Karande as a cop because he wasn't in his uniform.

An officer from Kasturba Marg police station said, "We have registered the case under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested one accused. The rest are on the run; we're searching for them."

History of offences

This isn't Guddu's first rodeo. He has previously been named in several cognisable and non-cognisable offences, mostly extortion and robbery cases, and was extended for two years. After his banishment period ended last month, he returned to Ambewadi in Dahisar East.

