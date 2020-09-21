Cop booked booked for misbehaving with elderly woman neighbour

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Haryana police booked an inspector working with the police control room for allegedly harassing his 60-year-old female neighbour in Chandigarh's Sector 47. The police inspector, identified as Gurnam Singh, under the influence of alcohol allegedly took off his clothes and passed lewd remarks at his neighbour.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the police inspector also damaged the wires of CCTVs installed outside the complainant's house. The woman stays with her 67-year-old husband, a retired army subedar, a police official said.

In her complaint to the senior superintendent's office, the woman said that they had installed CCTVs outside their house for safety as they live alone. The elderly woman alleged that inspector Gurnam Singh stole electricity from their meter using a "kundi" connection and the same was captured by the CCTV.

This is believed to have infuriated the cop, who threatened the elderly woman, saying that she could not bring any harm to him.

The police registered a case against the inspector under Sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 31 police station after taking legal opinion.

