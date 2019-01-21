Cop killed while stopping a truck carrying bullocks in Maharashtra, 2 arrested

crime

The incident took place on Saturday night when the constable tried to stop the vehicle for a check but the driver instead of halting drove away crushing the police officer vehicle's wheels

Representational image

A police constable was killed while trying to stop a truck carrying bullocks in Chandrapur in Maharashtra, over 800 kilometres from here, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday night at Khambada Vani Naka on the Nagpur-Chandrapur Road when constable Prakash Meshram, who was deployed on an anti-liquor check, tried to halt a truck carrying 12 bullocks, an official said.

"The driver did not halt and drove ahead, crushing constable Meshram under the vehicle's wheels. He is survived by his wife and daughter," he informed. Two people in the truck, identified as Imtiaz Ahmed Fayyaz Ahmed and Mohammad Raza Abdul Jabbar Qureshi, both 19 years of age, were arrested while two others managed to flee from the vehicle, he added.

This is the second incident of a policeman losing his life while on a vehicle check in the last three months, the official said. Sub-Inspector Chhatrapati Chide was mowed down in November last year during a police check by a sports utility vehicle driven by suspected liquor smugglers. Prohibition is in place in Chandrapur district and police routinely set up checks on its streets to nab vehicles involved in transporting liquor.

