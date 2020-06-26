Cop pedals away ice-cream cart as vendor runs behind, video goes viral

Kanpur: A video clip of a policeman pedalling an ice-cream cart while its vendor is seen running behind it has gone viral on the social media. The video was apparently shot by some passer-by in the Barra area of the city.

According to sources, the vendor was parking his ice-cream cart when all of a sudden, two policemen came on a bike and started reprimanding him. Before the vendor could explain himself, one of the policemen got down from the bike and took hold of the ice-cream cart and started pedalling away as the harried owner ran behind him.

Superintendent of Police (south) Aparna Gupta said that the video was shot when curfew came into force after 9 p.m.

"It was during this time that the policemen were imposing curfew in the Barra area. While patrolling, they came across a vendor selling ice-cream beyond the permissible timings. Taking it to be an offence, one of the policemen reprimanded the vendor and took possession of the ice-cream cart.

"The cop then started pedalling and asked the vendor to follow him to the police station. However, the policemen released his cart midway and warned him not to sell ice-cream in curfew hours," said the SP. She said that during the incident, someone filmed it and made the video viral on social media.

The SP further said that later it also came to light that some policemen on patrol were drunk. "An investigation has been ordered and further action will be taken on the report," she said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news