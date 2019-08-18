Cop posing as fake suspect in court gets booked by Daund Police

crime

A police officer impersonating as a fake suspect before the court landed in trouble as he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code of Cheating and fake impersonation

A case of cheating has been registered by the Daund Police station against a police officer who posed as a fake suspect before the court. The incident came to light after the court clerk (Nazar) identified as Ganesh Raut lodged a First Information Report against the accused identified as Sub Inspector S S Londe, attached to Railway Security Force at Daund. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code of Cheating and fake impersonation.

Senior Inspector Sunil Mahadik of Daund police station, investigating the case stated, "On July 8, a suspect name Indrajeet Yadav, president of Balajinagar in Daund was booked for public nuisance in the Duranto Express train between Pune to Daund. The ticket collector S K Vairagi penalized Indrajeet Yadav with a fine of Rs 2,170 and handed him over to the Railway police after which he was produced before the court but released on bail."

Senior Inspector Sunil Mahadik added, "On August 13, the Railway court of Daund directed the Railway Security Force (RSF) to produce Indrajeet before the court for a final verdict based on which PSI Londe produced a suspect identified as Pawankumar before the court. The Judicial Magistrate First Class, G S Varpe held Indrajeet Yadav guilty for the offence and sentenced him to 14 days in judicial custody. While heading out of the court, the complainant heard a whisper in which the suspect denied going to Yerawada Central Prison on grounds that the police have failed to grant him bail and was asked to serve 14 days in prison."



He also added, "Such was later brought to light before the court but till Saturday the police failed to lodge a complaint. It was then that the court alerted us and asked us to register a fresh case against PSI Londe, Yadav and our inspector."

