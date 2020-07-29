Cop stabs bike key in 20-year-old man's forehead for over-speeding

A policeman on patrolling duty in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur town allegedly stabbed a key into the forehead of a 20-year-old man on Monday for over-speeding while riding a bike.

According to police, the victim, identified as Deepak, is a resident of Rampura village and had gone to a petrol pump along with a friend on his motorbike. On their way, they were intercepted by city patrolling unit cops and were asked to stop as they were over-speeding. The two tried to flee and that is when a policeman took the key of Deepak’s bike stabbed it into his forehead, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Following the incident, angry locals gathered on the site and clashed with police. They dispersed after mild lathicharge.

The victim, with key dangling from his forehead, went back to his village and narrated the incident to his family members. Angered over the incident, irate locals went to the police station and demanded strict action against the policemen. They also tried to gherao the police station and resorted to stone-pelting. Soon, senior police officials reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

“The incident is a very serious one in which a man was severely injured. The cops on their part had said that while they were on duty, they saw him over speeding and tried to stop him. However, instead of stopping the motorbike he sped away which led to the incident,” Ashok Kumar, director general (Law and Order), was quoted as saying.

“A case has also been lodged against about 150 unidentified persons for gathering near the police station and pelting stones at policemen. An investigation is on in that case too,” Ashok Kumar added.

Meanwhile, three policemen, including a sub-inspector, were suspended by the district police administration and booked on Tuesday.

Senior superintendent of police, Daleep Singh Kunwar, said, “One sub-inspector and two constables involved in the incident have been booked for causing hurt, intentional insult and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the IPC and under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. An inquiry into the incident has also been initiated.”

Deepak is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

