Cop stops YouTuber riding Rs 30 lakh bike, makes unusual request

A video of a YouTuber on a South India tour along with a friend on his BMW sports bike worth Rs 30 lakh, being stopped by the Tamil Nadu police on a checkpoint making rounds on social media for a unique reason.

The video posted by a channel called Ride with KC on YouTube, titled, "Tamil Nadu Police stopped me for this," shows the biker, whose final destination is Mumbai, being asked by some cops of the Tamil Nadu police to stop the vehicle at a checkpoint. One of the cops then made a humble request to him after checking his documents.

After checking the biker's documents on his phone, one of the cops, who looked smitten by the appearance of the BMW R 1200 GS, asked him he could take a photo on him with the bike. In the video, the cop can be heard requesting him in broken English, "Can I take oru photo (sic)?" to which the biker agreed.

The biker who realized that the cops were fascinated by the bike also asked him about its features. While taking the photo, he was also heard showing them how to sit on the bike. They also guided the biker who was en route to Madurai with the way forward.

The video posted on December 19 has garnered 273,648 views with many users commenting on the cops' humble behavior.

One user said commented, "Actually they are very happy to see this costly bike.. Actual translation is 'we won't see these type of costly bike again in our life time, so come let's take a pic.' (sic)"

Another user commented, "Hye there Buddy.... Let me wish you a safe and restful ride....!! Am glad the TN Police are still the same "Humble and Focussed with what they have to do. The SOUTH comes with Humility and Hard Work. Have been there, rode there, know the people.... all the best with your riding.... Ride safe and Ride far (sic)."

