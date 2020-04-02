Coronavirus outbreak: Constable tests positive, 32 others quarantined

The police have been imploring citizens to not stay at home, to no avail. Pic/Bipin Kokate

A Constable, 51 of the Government Railway Police (GRP) has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday.

According to GRP officials, he was posted at the CSMT from March 15 to March 22, and was put on to lock-up duty from March 24 to March 27. The constable was unwell for the past few days and was admitted to a hospital in Kalyan. But as soon as the tests came positive, he was shifted to Kasturba Hospital.

The GRP has made a list of 32 policemen with whom the constable came in contact with since March 15. Of these, eight have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital and the rest have been asked to remain in home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

A senior GRP officer told mid-day, "Only one police constable has been found positive, we are awaiting the test result of the eight police officers currently admitted to Kasturba." "If those on home quarantine shows any symptom of Coronavirus infection, then we will get them tested too,: the officer said.

