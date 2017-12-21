Cop-turned-special judge Justice O P Saini handled high-profile cases

From a Delhi Police sub-inspector to becoming a special judge dealing with several high-profile cases, including the 2G scam, Justice O P Saini has been able to create a name for himself and is among a few trial court judges to enjoy a round-the-cloc

From a Delhi Police sub-inspector to becoming a special judge dealing with several high-profile cases, including the 2G scam, Justice O P Saini has been able to create a name for himself and is among a few trial court judges to enjoy a round-the-clock 'Y' category security cover.



Saini, 58, today acquitted ex-telecom minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others, including top corporate executives, in the 2G cases while holding that it was not a scam.

Hailing from Haryana, Saini started his career as sub-inspector in Delhi Police in the early 1980s and was selected in Delhi judicial services after clearing a competitive exam. He shot to fame when he as a special judge dealt with the sensitive Red Fort attack case and awarded death sentence to the main accused and varying jail terms to others.

Saini is one of the very few trial court judges in the country who enjoys 'Y' category security cover by the CISF. According to sources in intelligence agencies, the 'Y' category security cover has been provided to the judge for the threat extended to him by one of the convicts in the Red Fort case.

Known as a tough judge having a sound knowledge of law, Saini was handpicked to handle the sensitive cases arising out of the 2G spectrum allocation scam probe. The 2G case, which started in February 2011 after Raja was arrested by the CBI, witnessed a long journey of nearly seven years.

Besides handling the 2G and Red Fort attack cases, Saini also dealt with other high-profile matters like the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games cases, corruption cases against several top government officials and private persons.

