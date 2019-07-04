Copa America: Peru stun Chile in Copa America semis, Twitter reacts

football

Peru broke the deadlock in the 21st minute of the match as Edison Flores scored for the team.

Peru pulled off an upset of sorts when they beat Chile 3-0 in the Copa America semi-final to set up a final clash against Brazil in a bid to lift the trophy

The game started at a quick pace as both teams looked to play with an aggressive mindset. Peru's Christian Cueva created a chance in the 3rd minute, but he was denied by the goalpost.

In the 38th minute of the match, Peru were able to extend their lead as Yoshimar Yotun registered the second goal for the team. Chile visibly looked deflated after going 0-2 down before the half-time mark.

Chile came out all guns blazing in the second half and they created a chance in the 51st minute as Eduardo Vargas made a stunning move but he was denied by the crossbar.

In the 68th minute, Chile's Arturo Vidal also had a chance to register a goal, but in the end, his shot was way off target.

However, Peru were able to hold off Chile's attempts and in the dying moments of the match, Peru's Paolo Guerrero registered the third goal for the team sealing the win for the side.

Peru will now take on Brazil in the finals of the Copa America on Sunday, July 7.

Twitter was abuzz with what occurred in the match and users came up with funny ways to express themselves. Have a look:

