Copa Del Rey win may be my last final for Barcelona: Andres Iniesta

Iniesta said he would reveal his future plans this week as the Barcelona captain, 33, weighs up an offer from China that would take him away from his boyhood club



Barca's Andre Iniesta lifts the Kings Cup on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Andres Iniesta hinted he may have played his last final for Barcelona after they crushed Sevilla 5-0 to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday. Iniesta said he would reveal his future plans this week as the Barcelona captain, 33, weighs up an offer from China that would take him away from his boyhood club.

There was no sign of age catching up with the Spaniard at the Wanda Metropolitano where Iniesta capped a sublime performance by scoring Barca's fourth goal. He looked tearful as he departed to a standing ovation in the second half, from some Sevilla fans too, before hoisting the Copa del Rey trophy aloft. "This week I will make my decision public but we will always have days like today,"

Iniesta said. Asked if this was his last final with Barca, Iniesta added: "It's a possibility. In a few days I'll make it public and nothing more. Today is a very special and emotional day." The top sponsor of China club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan told Xinhua news agency that he was "positive" they would sign Iniesta, who had earlier this year also been linked with fellow Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian.

"I will say what the decision is this week," said Iniesta. "I think it's a clear but we will see." Lionel Messi scored in between a first-half double for Luis Suarez as Barca ran riot to secure their fourth Copa del Rey win in as many years. Philippe Coutinho converted a penalty to make it 5-0."

