Search

Cops arrest 19-year-old for raping minor, accused's parents say he is a minor

Published: Feb 09, 2020, 12:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Agra

The teenager has been booked under the POSCO Act and relevant sections of the IPC

This picture has been used for representation purpose
This picture has been used for representation purpose

Agra: The police arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl six days ago. The accused has been identified as a resident of Tehara village of the Saiyan police jurisdiction of Agra district, a Times of India report read.

Police said the accused, who is a neighbour of the victim, took her to a secluded place near his farm and raped her. "The minor was playing with her friends, and the accused teenager took her to a farm and later fled from the spot," said, Bajnath Singh, station house officer of Saiyan.

The parents of the accused claim that he is a minor and not a 19-year-old, police said. The teenager has been booked under the POSCO Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK