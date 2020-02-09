Cops arrest 19-year-old for raping minor, accused's parents say he is a minor

Agra: The police arrested a 19-year-old for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl six days ago. The accused has been identified as a resident of Tehara village of the Saiyan police jurisdiction of Agra district, a Times of India report read.

Police said the accused, who is a neighbour of the victim, took her to a secluded place near his farm and raped her. "The minor was playing with her friends, and the accused teenager took her to a farm and later fled from the spot," said, Bajnath Singh, station house officer of Saiyan.

The parents of the accused claim that he is a minor and not a 19-year-old, police said. The teenager has been booked under the POSCO Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

