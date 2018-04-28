Police arrest Dawood's aide for murder, victim's kin say he's not the culprit

Bizarrely, Tariq's strongest defenders seem to be none other than the family of one of the murder victims



Tariq Parveen

The Thane Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested one of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aides, Tariq Parveen, 51, for a 1998 double murder in Mumbra. Bizarrely, Tariq's strongest defenders seem to be none other than the family of one of the murder victims. In 1998, cable operator Ibrahim Bangdiwala and his friend Parvez Ansari were killed in a shootout, in which a 13-year-old girl was also injured. Seven assailants carried out the firing in Kismat Nagar, killing the duo.

The police arrested Tariq as an alleged conspirator in the murder case. Anti Extortion Cell officer Vikas Godke said, "Tariq had some differences with Ibrahim Bangadiwala due to their cable business and, therefore, planned his murder."He was involved in an illegal weapons case, after which he went to Dubai. He was deported to India in 2004 and was arrested and convicted in the arms case. In 2007, he got out on bail. In 2015, the Mumbai police arrested him in connection with the illegal Sara-Sahara shopping complex in south Mumbai, but once again, he was out on bail. This time we have arrested him for murder."

However, Muhammad Bangdiwala, the brother of victim Ibrahim Bangdiwala and complainnant in the case, said that the cable business was run by the deceased and his partner Shaukat — not Tariq. "Those days Ibrahim and his partner Shaukat had many issues. Shaukat had wasted our money and was forcing my brother to hand over the business to him. When my brother refused, Shaukat started threatening to kill us."

He added, "Parvez was my brother's friend. We still don't know what he had done. We don't know whether they came to kill Parvez and killed my brother in the cross-fire, or vice versa. Shaukat's people were behind the murder. We knew that Tariq is not involved; his name was just dragged into the case by his rivals." Parveen was produced in court and given custody till May 1. Tariq's lawyer, Advocate BB Tiwari, said, "The high court has already acquitted Already the High Court has acquitted other accused in the case the other accused in the case. The police do not have any evidence against Tariq. He is simply named as a conspirator."

Also Read: Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Arrested In 20-Year-Old Murder Case

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates