Cops arrest two brothers with 69 crude bombs in Kolhapur

Kolhapur: Two brothers were arrested in Kolhapur after 69 crude bombs were recovered from their possession. A report by Mumbai Mirror said that the Kolhapur crime branch acted on a tip-off after which they raided a house in Male Mudshingi village at Hatkalangane tehsil and picked up the duo on Tuesday with some local bombs, potassium and sulphur powder and among other explosives and combustible materials.

The arrested, identified by the police as Ananda Jadhav (54) and Vilas Jadhav (52), confessed to the police that they made bombs to hunt wild pigs. They will be produced in a court on Wednesday. The police has also sealed the spot where the explosives were found. The security in Kolhapur has been beefed up ar bus and railway stations, malls, markets and temples with the city police officers conducting routine checks on the streets and nakabandis on the highway.

The report also mentioned a 56-year-old man’s death in an explosion in Shahu toll plaza near Ujalaiwadi in Kolhapur. The death is being probed and the police are trying to ascertain if there is a connection between the case and the arrest of the brothers.

