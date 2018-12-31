Tutor mercilessly beats up 15-year-old; terrified boy undergoing psychiatric treatment

crime

Shocking video captures accused repeatedly slapping horrified pupil in National Defence Academy coaching centre in Pune

A video grab of Anees Kutty, the coaching class owner, repeatedly slapping Surya

Joining the National Defence Academy (NDA) was 15-year-old M Sriharsha Surya's dream. Which is why he had come all the way from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to join a coaching centre in Pune that prepares students for the entrance exam to the premier defence institution. But, he now needs psychiatric treatment, after being thrashed and mentally tortured by the owner of the classes.

Surprisingly, the cops didn't have to look far for the car either: it was a mere two km from their police station. Vijaya Lakshmi Kalyan Chakravarty, 42, Surya's mother, sent an online complaint from Visakhapatnam where they are based, to the Vishrantwadi police on Sunday. Police then lodged the FIR against Anees Kutty, the head of Anees Classes.

Chakravarty said, "My son had scored 63 per cent in class X and wanted to join the defence forces. We came across Anees Classes in Vishrantwadi, Pune on June 2, which trained students to prepare for entrance exams to NDA, the Army etc."

She added, "With a lot of hope and to ensure better education, we admitted my son to Anees Classes though we live in Visakhapatnam. For two years the fees were Rs 1.80 lakh, of which we paid Rs 1 lakh and around R5s 6,000 additional as mess charges."

Ill-treated students

She said she and her husband soon learnt about the ill-treatment of her son and other students by Kutty. "Very often Anees Kutty used to harass him mentally and physically. He manhandled him many times. On October 13 this year, he slapped Surya many times and my son called me and said he was unable to bear the torture and did not want to live. We rushed to Pune and brought him back home. He was depressed and is undergoing psychiatric treatment."

Her husband, music teacher Kalyan said, "When we questioned Kutty he was rude to us. A few of our son's friends recently gave us the video of the incident on October 13, which helped make our case stronger, and we complained on Sunday."

The parents said, on October 13, Surya had lunch outside and arrived late to class. They said initially Kutty appeared to ask him where he had gone and why he was late, in jest. But then suddenly he started slapping the boy. Some of Surya's friends filmed this abuse in class.

Kutty was unavailable for comment. Inspector Ashok Saykar of Vishrantwadi police station said, "We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating."

