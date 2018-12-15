Cops call out Sonam Kapoor over 'stunt' video, she says it isn't what it seems

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor had shared a video of co-star Dulquer Salmaan using his mobile phone while driving his car, which was from their upcoming film's sets

Mumbai police and Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja were engaged in small twitter row on Friday, after the cops, wrongly, criticised the actor's co-star Dulquer Salmaan for "trying stunt while driving".

Sonam had posted a video clip from a film shoot on Twitter showing Salmaan in the driver's seat of a car. His hands are seen fiddling with a mobile phone as the car seems to be moving. Sonam is heard calling him "weirdo".

Mumbai Police posted the clip on their Twitter handle and wrote, "We agree with you @sonamakapoor! Quite a 'weirdo'

to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don't quite approve of these

even in 'reel' life [sic]."

This drew much flak for the actors from twitterati.

Sonam then stepped in to clarify that Salmaan was not actually driving the car. "We weren't driving we were rigged on a truck... but I'm glad you guys are concerned," she tweeted.

"I hope and I know you show the same interest in regular folk as well! Thanks for taking care! #Reelvsreal," she added tagging her co-star.

The police responded by saying, "For us, No Mumbaikar is 'regular' they are all 'special'! And we are equally concerned about them all. Glad to know your safety wasn't 'rigged."

Dulquer Salmaan also clarified that it was not a stunt. "Would appreciate it if you had checked some facts before tweeting this. In fact @MumbaiPolice helped us with permissions and traffic management during the shoot and were

present the whole time," he tweeted.

"We appreciate that you weren't indulging in any irresponsible violation. A good example for all your fans

@dulQuer," police replied.

