Cops foil dacoity attempt in Palghar after shootout with armed robbers

At least four robbers were caught after a robbery attempt was foiled by alert cops in Palghar district, Thursday night. According to the police, about a dozen robbers waving choppers and swords, suddenly appeared out from the jungle and tried to stop vehicles on the road with the intention of robbing them.

The incident took place on Thursday night on the Vaghoba Khind road which is seven kilometres away from Palghar district.

The robbers attempted to startle drivers by suddenly appearing in front of vehicles and stopping them and looting them. However, the attempt did not work and when a driver drove past, they started pelting stones on the vehicle in a bid to stop it. A police team reached the spot quickly to confront the robbers after receiving distress calls.

On seeing the police, the robbers pelted stones at them and also fired at the patrol. The cops retaliated by firing back and managed to catch four robbers. However, the others escaped by taking advantage of the darkness.

Some of the fleeing robbers were injured by the police bullets, as traces of blood could be seen on the way, police officials said. The police have sought the services of Special Police Force to comb the jungle area in a bid to nab the escaped robbers

The place where this incident took place last night had witnessed robberies in the past, but these incidents stopped for few years, thanks to police vigilance and continuous patrolling.

A police official from Palghar police station confirmed that the incident at this spot has happened after five years. The cops have launched a manhunt for the escaped culprits.

