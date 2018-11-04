Cops halt Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash at a restaurant in suburban Mumbai was stopped by police in the early hours of Saturday for allegedly breaching the time limit.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who turned a year older on November 2, celebrated his birthday with family, close friends, and B-town celebrities. However, the curtain had to be drawn on the late-night bash after the Mumbai Police knocked the doors of the venue.

The 'Zero' actor hosted a party for his close friends from Bollywood at a popular Mumbai restaurant named 'Arth' in Bandra. The party was attended by Swara Bhasker, Nikhil Advani, music maestros Ajay-Atul, Anand L Rai and choreographers Bosco-Caeser, among others.

Restaurants usually don't stay open till wee hours on a Friday in Mumbai. However, SRK's party in 'Arth' was going on till 3 am with loud music. While the restaurant shut for the general public at 1 am, it remained open for a private party held by King Khan for his friends. The party went on until the Mumbai Police interrupted the celebration and asked the owners to shut the party.

Soon after the cops stopped the celebration, the party was cut-short and SRK was seen coming out with his friends Anand L Rai and Nikhil Advani, among others.



The music at SRK's party comprised of his popular dance numbers, including 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from his film 'Dil Se'. The party was hosted after the launch of the trailer of his much-anticipated film, 'Zero'.



King Khan ringed in his 53rd birthday with his family members and took to his official Twitter handle to share sneak peeks from his birthday celebration. He also greeted thousands of fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their love and wishes.



