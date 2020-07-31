Cop's husband thrashed, looted of Rs 7.50 lakh cash, two mobile phones

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The husband of an assistant sub-inspector of Punjab police was robbed of Rs 7.50 lakh along with two mobile phones in his possession by a group of miscreants near Jamalpur village on a highway here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night on National Highway 1 when Harinderjit Singh was returning in his car along with two relatives from Nabha, said police.

Incidentally, Harinderjit's wife Rajwinder Kaur is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police in Hoshiarpur district. In his complaint, he said some 10-12 men intercepted his car that when he was near Jamalpur village.

They thrashed him and decamped with Rs 7.50 lakh cash and two mobile phones, police said. The group blamed him for hitting their car, the complainant stated.

Station House Officer Onkar Singh Brar said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and investigations were underway.

