Cops kill five Maoists; six others surrender in Maharashtra

crime

State police launches major crackdown as during Pakhwada and Shahid Diwas celebrations from July 14 to August 3, the Maoists recruit members of the cadre and also visit the families of those who have been killed in police counters

Six of the Maoists, including four women, have surrendered before the security forces

With the Maoists in the state celebrating Pakhwada Diwas and Shahid Diwas over the past 15 days, the Maharashtra police have launched a major crackdown on them. Till now four to five Maoists have been killed in the operation, though only the body of one has been recovered. Also, six of them, including four women, have surrendered before the security forces.



Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer said, "On July 16, 1972, security forces had captured Charu Majumdar, general secretary of CPI(ML), and on July 28 he died from heart attack. But it was claimed that he died due to custodial torture. Since then the Maoists have been celebrating both Pakhwada and Shahid Diwas."

Also Read: Woman Naxalite killed in Gadchiroli by C-60 police force

According to the police, during the celebrations from July 14 to August 3, the Maoists gather at many places to recruit members of the cadre. They also visit the families of the Maoists who have been killed in police encounters and construct memorials for them.

Cops are on high alert as during this time they also plan their future activities. Combing operations have been increased in Maoist-infested areas and also at the villages, which they are likely to visit.

Also Read: Maoist carrying Rs 50,000 reward on head arrested in Bareilly

Police sources said that they have taken major precautions as the Maoists often install improvised explosive devices near the memorials. An officer said, "Even though the Maoists move in groups of 30-40 and the visibility inside forests remains low due to rain, still we manage to get success most of the time."

Maoists surrender

According to the police, the six Maoists who have surrendered have been identified as Sanju Sunny Madavi, Munna Bhikari Kunjami, Mukti Masa Kallo, Raje Manglu

Hedo, Shanti Danu Hoyami, and Mina Dhuvra.

An officer said, "This is because the comrades are frustrated over the utopian ideology, tough jungle life, frequent encounters, arrest of senior comrades and security forces penetrating into tough jungle terrain."

Maoist flags burn bright

According to the police, during Shahid Diwas the Maoists call for a bandh in the area and put up their posters as well. Usually the locals never touch them out of fear but for the first time the residents of Kusuhai village in Etapalli district were seen burning them.

Also Read: NCP man held for passing on information to Maoists

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates