Cops 'lost' proof CD, claims activist who saw obscene video on music record label's website, files complaint

An activist who had registered a complaint against a well known music record label after seeing a pornographic video on its website, has alleged that the police misplaced the CD holding the evidence he gave, to shield the company. The police have claimed that they didn't find any vulgarity in the video.

The Manikpur police registered an FIR on April 29 this year under the POCSO Act after taking the opinion of the cyber police, public prosecutor and censor board. In the FIR, it has been mentioned that a minor boy is seen in an obscene act in a song in a video on the company's website.

Activist Swapnil Hiray took screenshots of the video. Hiray said, "I submitted 15 pornographic video screenshots to the police on a CD, and they downloaded the videos in front of me as evidence. Manikpur police sent the videos to the cyber police and public prosecutor and only after their instructions an FIR was registered."

Hiray further added, "Later the police sent a notice to the company about the objectionable videos and it removed them from the website. The police hadn't allowed me to download the videos stating that downloading child pornography is an offence. I suspect they have misplaced the CD."

On August 22 this year, Senior Inspector of Manikpur police station Rajendra Kamble wrote to Hiray saying the CD did not hold any evidence. Hiray said, "The FIR was registered only after taking the opinions of senior officials and the public prosecutor. How can they claim now that there is nothing objectionable in it?" Senior Inspector Kamble said, "We didn't misplace the CD. The videos on it don't hold any evidence."

