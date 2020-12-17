Cops must be wary about copycats of 'free land' plot

Residents of recently-removed shanties spurred on by a rumour about free land, as compensation, flooded a plot near Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), a report in this paper said.

Expecting land parcels as compensation, people pitched bamboo sticks or tied ropes to mark their territory. Some even paid thousands to people posing as 'politicians' as a registration fee. Local leaders and police have been struggling for a fortnight to prevent encroachment. A tense situation had to be addressed with great tact and caution as crowds refused to leave.

It is good that measures have been taken quickly. The tension has been defused, there is a police patrol party guarding the spot and stopping any further escalation. This was hugely dangerous, one because of the numbers there. Crowds and COVID spell danger with a capital D.

The misled crowds were also tremendously on edge given that they had been fooled by charlatans who had already taken thousands in registration fees.

Some people were carrying sticks and sickles, so there was potential for violence. Add to the mix, the stretched police force in the city, thanks to the pandemic and you get an idea of just how close it was to boiling point.

Local activists must be with the cops and patrol party in handling this situation in case crowds try to arrive again. Get to the bottom of this case, about how this rumour spread, who is behind it and ensure strict action against these culprits. This is not just a rumour, as that sounds extremely innocent, but perhaps a deliberate design to harm and cheat.

The clues should come from those who have taken the bogus registration fees as they may be part of the network. Copycat plots elsewhere cannot be ruled out, so the need for vigil and action is dire.

