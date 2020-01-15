Cops stop 'mentally unstable' woman from jumping off Vashi bridge

The police officers indulged the woman in a conversation, while one of them leaned over the iron rail of the bridge and pulled the woman to safety.

The Navi Mumbai Police on Tuesday acted in time and saved a 25-year-old woman from jumping off the Vashi bridge. Police said the woman, a resident of Vashi, is mentally unstable as she has been unable to conceive after five years of marriage.

Police sub inspector Rohan Bagade, constables Shivaji Basare, Vijahkumar Tambe and Dandekar were discharging from duty, when they heard commotion on the Vashi bridge. They rushed to the spot and began convincing the woman to not jump.

The police officers indulged the woman in a conversation, while one of them leaned over the iron rail of the bridge and pulled the woman to safety, despite her strong resistance.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Sanjeev Dhumal, senior police inspector, Vashi police station, said, "The woman is mentally ill, as she has been unable to conceive after five years of marriage. She is undergoing medical treatment for it at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai. We have recorded her statement and handed her over to her family."

PSI Bagade said that he was at the toll plaza traffic office, when a passerby informed him that woman was trying to commit suicide. "Along with three constables, I rushed to the spot and within a few minutes, we managed to rescue her by having a dialogue and distracting her."

The assistant commissioner of police told mid-day that all officers will be rewarded

Navi Mumbai traffic police ACP Arun Patil said, "Officers are trained to deal with such situations. We will reward them."

