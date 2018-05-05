'Cops tampered with 3-year-old's video statement'

Parents of the survivor write to the Chief Minister's Office with allegations that cops tampered with the video clip in which the child named the accused



The parents of a three-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted by the trustee of a reputed school in Andheri have accused the police of tampering with the child's video statement, in which she names the accused.

In a letter to the CMO on May 4 (mid-day has a copy), they wrote: "We wish to bring to your attention that some crucial aspects of the case are not being placed before court by the investigation officers and the prosecution. At least one video submitted before the court appears to be tampered [with], and three smaller ones appear to be missing from the list of submissions."

"The tampered piece of video has left out a crucial portion where the survivor identifies the accused much clearer than in the other videos. Also, both of us, as complainants, have realised that the investigators have left out the principal and few teachers, who have quit the school, from the list of witnesses. Though the police were made aware about coercive attempts by the accused to rally parents and teachers against us, not much was done to prevent the propaganda and misinformation campaign," the letter continued.

The parents have requested for a special police team to be assigned to help the prosecution to present an objective case before the court. They also demanded the appointment of a special prosecutor for the case. ACP Milind Khetle said "The case is sub judice; I can't comment on it."