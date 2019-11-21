IND vs WI: Mumbai Police can't provide security to MCA for December 6 match

Uncertainty looms large over the T20I series-opening game between India and West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium on December 6 after Mumbai police on Wednesday refused to provide any security cover.

Mumbai police have refused to depute their force on the day that marks Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary where lakhs of his followers descend at Shivaji Park. The cops are taking extra precaution as December 6 is the 27th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, the first after the Supreme Court's recent verdict on the disputed land.



"The Mumbai police officials have clearly told us that they cannot provide any security for the match. The MCA will meet the Commissioner of Police today and request to provide at least 20 per cent police security. The rest of the security measures will be put in place through private security agencies," an MCA official told mid-day after the issue was discussed in the Apex Council meeting.

It is understood that Mumbai Police will summon additional troops to ensure adequate security measures are in place for December 6 in the city. "In such a scenario, to provide security cover for a cricket match looks doubtful. Mumbai Police has suggested to shift the match out of the city," a source said.

If the MCA does not get a favourable response from Mumbai Police, they will brief BCCI of the situation. MCA, it is learnt, will try to convince the BCCI to postpone the match by a day if the schedule permits.

The second T20I will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on December 8 and the final match is to be hosted by Hyderabad on December 11.

Bridge inspection

Meanwhile, another inspection was carried out by Western Railway regarding the foot over bridge that connects Wankhede Stadium over the railway track. While railway wants MCA to carry out urgent repairs, else they will demolish the bridge, the MCA is hopeful that the bridge will be allowed to be used for the two matches expected to be held at Wankhede in December and early next year.

Selector Patil back in fold

In another development, senior team selector and U-19 chairman of selectors Sanjay Patil's resignation was not accepted by MCA's Apex Council. A few weeks ago, MCA president Dr Vijay Patil took a bold decision to sack senior team selector Pradeep Kasliwal after issues with chairman of selectors Milind Rege. Patil had tendered his resignation then.

