Cops: Three year old boy in coma after torture by mother in Kochi

crime

The child's right side of the brain has been fully damaged and surgery performed, a hospital source said

Representational image

Kochi: A three-year-old boy was allegedly tortured by his mother and underwent surgery with his condition stated to be critical, police said on Thursday. The father took the boy to the hospital on Wednesday saying he had injured himself by falling off a desk, but it looked liked he was beaten by a wooden object, besides there were burn injuries on the body, they added.

The parents have been taken into custody and charged under various sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act, they said. The police here have contacted Jharkhand police to get details about the child's family and also to find out whether his father and mother were his biological parents, the police said. The child's right side of the brain has been fully damaged and a surgery performed, a hospital source said.

There was internal bleeding which has been stopped, and the child was in a comatose state and currently on ventilator support, the source said. Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said the government would bear all expenses of the child's treatment.

In another incident, the Vikhroli police have arrested a 35-year-old for physically harassing the four-year-old son of his live-in partner. The cops alleged that the accused, a resident of Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli, would inflict burn injuries on the child’s private parts with cigarettes, whenever he got angry with his mother. The accused has been identified as Satish Kotian, who has been in a live-in relationship with the four-year-old’s mother since a year.

Since a few weeks, locals staying nearby were getting suspicious of some wrongdoing, as a voice of a child crying would constantly disturb them in the nights. So, on Wednesday, the curious locals went to Kotian’s residence, and found out that the four-year-old was constantly being harassed by Kotian. The child had a fractured hand and leg, following which the residents informed the police. The police later said that the fractures had been caused as the child had hurt himself while playing. Desai added, “At around 11 am, we were informed by the main control room, after which we sent our team immediately to check and we found out that a four-year-old has been facing the horror since the last few months. But his hand and leg weren’t fractured by Kotian, as he (the child) had earlier got hurt while playing.” The cops then instantly got hold of the accused Kotian and the child’s mother Archana, and got them to the police station along with the child victim.

The Vikhroli police have arrested a 35-year-old for physically harassing the four-year-old son of his live-in partner. The cops alleged that the accused, a resident of Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli, would inflict burn injuries on the child’s private parts with cigarettes, whenever he got angry with his mother. The accused has been identified as Satish Kotian, who has been in a live-in relationship with the four-year-old’s mother since a year. Since a few weeks, locals staying nearby were getting suspicious of some wrongdoing, as a voice of a child crying would constantly disturb them in the nights. So, on Wednesday, the curious locals went to Kotian’s residence, and found out that the four-year-old was constantly being harassed by Kotian. The child had a fractured hand and leg, following which the residents informed the police. The police later said that the fractures had been caused as the child had hurt himself while playing. Desai added, “At around 11 am, we were informed by the main control room, after which we sent our team immediately to check and we found out that a four-year-old has been facing the horror since the last few months. But his hand and leg weren’t fractured by Kotian, as he (the child) had earlier got hurt while playing.” The cops then instantly got hold of the accused Kotian and the child’s mother Archana, and got them to the police station along with the child victim. “However, we are yet to ascertain the reason for him harassing the minor, but the prima facie investigations revealed that the accused would give him burn marks whenever he got angry with his mother,” added Desai. The accused has been booked under Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act and will be produced in a Vikhroli court today.