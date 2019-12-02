Cops turn wedding planners, hold 'Nikah' inside police station

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Deoband police station witnessed a Muslim wedding or a 'Nikah 'over the weekend after a young couple, Khushnaseeb and Abdul Malik tied the knot. They were in a relationship but their families were strongly opposed to their marriage.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the couple approached the Saharanpur SSP after which the police spoke to both the family, however, in vain. The families refused to give in and the cops decided to hold the 'Nikah' in the police station.

Deoband SHO Yagdatt Sharma said, "Abdul Malik, a resident of Pathanpura Mohalla, was in love with Khushnaseeb of Gandhewad village under Mirzapur police station. They both wanted to get married, but because of their families, they could not marry. So we decided to help them since both are adults."

The couple said, "We will always be grateful to the police for helping us out in our difficult times. It was a unique marriage which we will remember for a long time."

The police station was decorated for the event and several people were present for the wedding.

