Cops unearth 4-acre marijuana farm, 9,872 kgs ganja worth Rs 4.2 crore seized

The Karnataka police unearthed a 4-acre marijuana farm in Chitradurga district and seized 9,872 kgs of marijuana worth Rs 4.2 crore. Three persons were also arrested in connection with the case, however, the main accused Rudresh, who was cultivating marijuana on the land, is yet to be arrested.

The Rampura police had received a call from one of the locals, informing that they have seen cannabis plants being cultivated. Following the call, a constable was sent to check. The locals took the constable to the plot and the police found that the entire plot had cannabis plants growing up to 4 feet.

“We raided the land on September 4. The seized marijuana is worth approximately Rs 4 crore. Efforts are underway to nab the main accused Rudresh who had taken land on lease and grew marijuana. Rudresh is a resident of Antapura Koracharatti in Bellary district and is absconding,” said Rampura police.

"Rudresh had leased the land and grew marijuana near Rampur police station limits. The land belonging to DB Manjunath, Y Jambunath and DY Manjunath from Rampur and Samanthagowda is the intermediary who leased the land. Samanthagowda is a resident of Mahadevapur in Bellary district," police added.

Chitradurga superintendent of police, G Radhika, reached the spot and the police cut the plants and loaded it into trucks as evidence.

Police suspects that the ganja was being transported to districts across Karnataka. The plot is located between other plantations, hence it is difficult to detect marijuana plants.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused and further investigation into the matter is underway.

