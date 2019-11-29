Copy-paste blooper leaves Mumbai University red-faced

The Mumbai University on November 27 held the semester-III examination of a paper, which came as a sweet surprise for the students of Pillai College of Engineering, Panvel, but left thousand others angry. Wednesday's second-year questions were the ones the Pillion College students had attempted in their unit test in October.

While the issue raised questions about the MU's examination system, other students from the university complained about the unfairness caused by the copy-paste blunder. The students realised about the university's mistake only after the examination for the 80 marks Material Technology question paper was over.

When students started to discuss the paper later, they learnt that questions were copy-pasted from Pillai College's October 18 unit test paper. There were a total of six questions — two with an option each. The students found that not just the queries, but the entire format including the order of the questions were same.

"The MU boasts how it creates a bank of questions and at the time of the examination, questions are selected randomly for the paper. It claims to have designated three professors for each subject to create the bank. But this clearly shows that one of them prepared this paper either by mistake or intentionally," said a senior official from Mumbai University, requesting anonymity.

"This calls for a strict action against those responsible. We hope varsity takes an action to avoid any reoccurrence. This is clear injustice toward all those sincere students who have been studying hard for the subject. Because of this mistake, students of one college had it easy," said Vaibhav Narawade, a senior member of MU Senate. Mumbai University spokesperson said, "Inquiry will be conducted in the issue and required action will be taken against those found at fault."

Oct 18

Day Panvel college unit test was held

