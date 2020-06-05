Core zone of tiger reserve being exploited illegally

People for Animals (PFA) — an NGO has alleged illegal construction of roads in the core zone of Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in Bhandara and Gondia district. They have further accused that trees are being chopped down and murum sand is being excavated with the JCB machine.

Sachin Rangari, secretary of the NGO has written a letter to Senior BJP Leader and Former Union Ministry Maneka Gandhi asking for stringent action against the violators.

"We found that illegal construction of roads is underway in the core zone of NNTR along with the cutting of trees and excavation of murum," Sachin has said in the letter.

"Tigers, namely - T9, T4, T8 and their cubs reside in Compartment No. 97. About 700 to 800 deers and sambar reside here too. Murum excavation is also been done in Compartment No. 96, 98, 109, 120, 121, 125 and 126. These compartments are part of the core zone. Moreover, about 400 trees have been cut down in Compartments No. 125 and 126," he has alleged.

It may be noted that the species of trees that have been cut down include Lendi, Tendu, Sihna, Surya, Zudpi Kudwa. Each of these trees was about 10 to 15 metres in length, with their age ranging from 25 to 70 years.



Different types of trees have been chopped down

"These activities are disturbing the natural habitat of tigers, other wild animals and violate the provisions of Forest Act, 1927 and Forest Conservation Act, 1972 (amended in 2006). Those responsible for these activities must be suspended immediately and a committee should be formed to probe the matter. The committee should have one member from PFA Bhandara," he said.

"We had sought more information about these illegal activities from the Deputy Field Director of NNTR, but he has not replied to any of our messages," Sachin further alleged.

The letter also states that the aforementioned compartments are a part of Nagzira Sanctuary Range of NNTR and Sachin Shinde – RFO, in charge of the Range and Field Directors and Deputy Field Directors of NNTR are also allegedly involved in these illegal activities.

"We request you to communicate to higher authorities at the state and central level to look into this matter so that immediate action would be taken against these activities," he said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest of Maharashtra, Nitin Kakodkar remained unavailable for comment.

