Corona, dil se

Nischhal Sharma, a London-based student of film direction, returned to India during the lockdown when her course was put on hold. She likes to scribble when in a troubled mood, and the news around Coronavirus overwhelmed her; especially the incidents of racism. "I imagined it being performed like a play and hence began writing. I was also aware that there was no way it could be performed at a theatre venue," says Sharma who believes her "all-quarantine play" will make you feel as if you are back in an auditorium.

Titled Blame KaroNa, it features six actors who have shot their parts at home, though the performance looks like they could be in the same room. The play is set in today's time with a Muslim man as a narrator. "It addresses issues like Islamophobia, racism, fake news, and brings out the prejudices in today's society," she says. The narrator coughs at the start of the play and that brings out the true character of the actors. For the audience, it is also a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

By using techniques like the spotlight, the ambience aims to recreate a physical experience. "Everything including script reading, rehearsals and the direction were done via video calls for over a month," signs off Sharma.

Log on to Nischhal Sharma on YouTube

