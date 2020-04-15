Corona heroes! These teachers are raising money by teaching to feed the poor during lockdown

With the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak being followed in Mumbai for the past 21 days, many people are not able to get food and other essential supplies. During this crisis, a group of teachers taking online classes for UPSC students have come forward to help. The teachers have been collecting money as donations by teaching online and sending food packets and groceries to those in need.

The teachers taking classes for UPSC students work for the Sai Leela Foundation. As the classes have been shut due to the lockdown, the management here decided that the students should be taught online and the funds collected would be used to feed the needy.

The lectures are conducted by Prof Sonu Rane, who teaches economics for inter CA and Mihir Bhoir teaches UPSC aspirants and other competitive exams.

Bhoir has been teaching UPSC students but since lockdown was imposed, he has been delivering lectures online. He takes classes for three batches, each having 25 students.

He told mid-day, "Due to lockdown, students cannot come to class for coaching. Therefore, we have decided to teach them online. We are not taking any fees from them. We told their parents to donate generously so that we can raise the fund to feed the needy people."

The teachers said that they have been receiving around Rs 15,000 daily from the donations which they use to buy food and have been distributing packets of khichdi, biscuits and some groceries. The students' parents are voluntarily giving the money for this cause.

Rashmi Upadhyay of the Sai Leela Foundation told mid-day, "By depositing the funds, we are sending food packets to those who are in need in the areas of Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, and Goregaon."

