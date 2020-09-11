Corona is over, says Bengal BJP chief

In a shocking statement, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh has said that the coronavirus pandemic is over and the Mamata Banerjee-led state government is unnecessarily imposing lockdown to stop the saffron brigade from holding public rallies.

The state BJP chief said this at a public rally in Dhaniakhali area in Hooghly district on Wednesday. The video clip is now the doing rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms.

"Corona is Gone! Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is acting. She is intentionally imposing lockdown so that BJP cannot hold meetings and rallies in Bengal," Ghosh said.

COVID-19 | Women health workers in ill-fitting PPEs at greater risk of exposure: WHO

Addressing the gathering, Ghosh also said that Mamata Banerjee's brothers are feeling unwell seeing the supporters of Bengal BJP.

"They are feeling unwell not due to fear of coronavirus, but due to the fear of BJP," Ghosh said.

Party insiders who were there on the podium along with Ghosh on Wednesday also confirmed the news.

Interestingly, Ghosh's statement comes at a time when India is witnessing the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases in the world.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever