Corona's Tai Tai Phish: Pune girl dances her heart out after sister defeats COVID-19

Amid lockdown in Pune, a viral video of a young girl dancing her heart out to welcome back her sister after she defeated COVID-19 has left netizens amused. The second phase of 10-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Pune began on Sunday and shall continue till July 23. The video of the girl dancing to the song Tai Tai Phish from the film Chillar Party has gone viral.

Welcome of family member who defeated corona... pic.twitter.com/lDGfhfovNE — à¤ÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂ à¤¬à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¡à¤¾ (@ek_aalu_bonda) July 18, 2020

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra took to Twitter to share the heartwarming video. While sharing the video, Kabra said it was a worthy welcome of the elder sister, who returned home after defeating COVID-19. "No Pandemic can reduce a nanometer of smile, of any family that cherishes such Warmth, Love & Energy," he tweeted.

The young girl in the video has been identified as Saloni Satpute, a resident of Pune. According to Pune Mirror, the young girl was isolated at home after her father had tested positive and was taken to a hospital. Besides her dad, Saloni's sister Snehal, her mother, and even grandparents had tested positive.

In the 2-minute video, Saloni can be seen playing the song on speaker and breaking into a dance as she spots her sister entering the lane leading to their house. She dances down the lane and meets her sister halfway, who also dances with her younger sister. Snehal can be seen welcomed at home by her mother with an aarti ki thaali.

Saloni's epic dance also sent a strong message to her neighbours, who had cut ties with her while she was in isolation. Speaking to Pune Mirror, Snehal said, "She had not shared what she was going through when we were undergoing treatment. It was only when it became impossible for her to bear the isolation that she briefly mentioned about the neighbour’s attitude."

I don't remember the last time I danced with so much happiness... it's a treat to watch themâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ — à¤ÂÂ à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¤µà¤¿à¤ÂÂ (@sakshi_0107) July 19, 2020

Saloni was quoted as saying, "It was only when I started getting calls from my friends and relatives that I got to know that the video has gone viral. People are trolling me over this as well. However, I want them to know my story too."

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 25,000 views. Taking to the comments section, one user wrote, "Corona will never win until and unless we have such determination to beat COVID-19", while another said, "I don't remember the last time I danced with so much happiness... it's a treat to watch them."

I think visuals are of marathi family I can see ganapati wala dance which we enjoy doing in roads ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ corona will never win until and unless we have such determination to beat covid. Stay safe. Everyone. — Aman (@Amanb2001) July 19, 2020

Moment of celebration indeed....



But still she is not wearing a mask which shows how much we need to change our way of life — Ruhi (@Ruhi87238664) July 20, 2020

à¤ÂÂà¤¿à¤¸à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¤à¤¨à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤­à¥ÂÂà¤° à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¤¹à¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¤²à¤¾à¤®à¤¤ à¤µà¤¾à¤ªà¤¸ à¤²à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂ à¤ªà¤° à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¼à¥ÂÂà¤¶à¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤« à¤ÂÂà¤²à¤ÂÂ à¤°à¤¹à¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ

Best way to describe the love for her sis

Emotional moment for a family — Vishal (@Vishal_Khare007) July 19, 2020

What an expression of happiness !!!! Just wow , God bless sisters !!! Which part of India is this video .... I guess Punjab — Rajesh kapoor (@RajeshK56016246) July 20, 2020

These feelings are really priceless. Thank you sir for sharing.

# fight against corona — Arijit pahari (@arijitgeo_91) July 20, 2020

Waao, yes we will win this war.

All we need is enthusiasm and energy to beat all negative vibes around us... — Abhishek Gaur (@Gaur_says) July 20, 2020

What do you think of Saloni's celebratory dance?

