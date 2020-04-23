Coronavirus: 10 health workers among 232 fresh cases in city

Mumbai saw 232 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday with the viral infection getting detected in health workers from two hospitals in the city. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have also confirmed death of 10 patients.

At the TB Hospital in Sewri, where a doctor and three ward boys had tested positive earlier, two new cases were confirmed last night. Dr Lalitkumar Anande, medical superintendent of TB Hospital said, "Two more ward boys have tested positive. While the first ward boy who had tested positive was admitted to a hospital in Vashi, all the others have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital. They were all close contacts and were working in the same ward." He added that while the doctor and two ward boys have symptoms of fever and body pain, the others are asymptomatic.

Dr Anande said that while 45 ward boys, 24 nurses and 10 doctors have been quarantined as high-risk contacts, those who have no symptoms have been asked to return to work on Wednesday. "Those who are able to work have been asked to resume duty and everyone has to wear protective gear. We have sent everyone's swabs for tests and most of them have returned negative. We are waiting for the results of seven staff members," he added.

At Bhatia Hospital, eight more staff members tested positive on Wednesday, which has taken the total number on the premises to 32. "Two doctors, five nurses and one security guard have tested positive and they are being treated in the ICU care unit at Bhatia Hospital. They are stable and responding well to the treatment," said the hospital spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in G North ward continued to rise with nine new cases in Dharavi, one in Mahim and one in Dadar. Of the nine new cases in Dharavi, barring a female senior citizen resident of the transit camp on 90 Feet Road, all the others were below 60 years of age.

According to state health department data, 18 deaths were reported across Maharashtra on Wednesday, which includes 11 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (including one in Kalyan Dombivli), two in Pune and one each in Malegaon, Solapur and Aurangabad. Among those who died, five of them were senior citizens while 12 others were between 40-59 years and one was below 40 years of age. Twelve out of the 18 patients were suffering from other ailments. A total of 431 new cases were reported in the state and 67 patients who had earlier tested positive were discharged after full recovery.

