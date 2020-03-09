Coronavirus: 15 people under observation, no positive case in Maharashtra

Maharashtra government's health department on Monday said there has been no positive case of coronavirus in the state so far but 15 people are still under observation.

"Fifteen people are still under observation, 258 people have been discharged. Not a single person has been found positive for coronavirus infection in the state, as of now," a senior official stated.

An official statement has now put the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 43. There have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in India.

As many as 52 laboratories are now operational across the country for testing the COVID-19 virus. An additional 57 laboratories have been provided with Viral Transport Media and swabs for sample collection.

In order to spread awareness, a special COVID-19 mobile phone caller tune was launched by all telecom operators with basic infection prevention messages played when a caller dials-out. Over 117.2 crore subscribers of BSNL, MTNL Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are being progressively reached out to through SMSs and Call Backs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates