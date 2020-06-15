Coronavirus: 2nd wave fears rise in China as cases continue to spike

China reported its highest daily number of new Coronavirus cases in months on Sunday with parts of Beijing still under lockdown, offering a second wave warning as more European countries prepare to open their borders for travel.

The shock resurgence in domestic infections has rattled China. It also gives a bleak insight into the difficulties the world will face in conquering COVID-19 — even as Europe prepares for the summer holiday season after an encouraging drop in contagion, with some countries set to welcome visitors from elsewhere on the continent from Monday.

36 domestic infections

Of the 57 new cases logged by China, 36 were domestic infections in the capital, where a large wholesale food market at the centre of the outbreak has been closed and nearby housing estates put under lockdown. "The meat sellers have had to close. This disease is really scary," said a fruit and vegetable trader. Others were more sanguine. "As long as you wear a face mask, it should be fine... Anyway, I have to buy food, right?" said shopper Song Weiming.

4.3L dead globally

At least 4,29,000 people worldwide have died from the respiratory illness, nearly halfway through a year. The total number of confirmed cases has doubled to 7.7 million in slightly over a month and the disease is now spreading most rapidly in Latin America. There is still no treatment for COVID-19, but pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca said it has agreed to supply an alliance of European countries with up to 400 million doses of a possible vaccine.

COVID may trigger diabetes

An international group of 17 leading experts in the chronic condition has said COVID-19 may trigger the onset of diabetes in healthy people, and also cause severe complications in diabetic patients. In a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine, they said it is still unclear how SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, impacts diabetes.

Earlier studies had shown that protein ACE-2, which binds to SARS-Cov-2, allows the virus to also enter tissues involved in glucose metabolism such as pancreas, small intestine, fat tissue, liver and kidney. According to the researchers, by entering these tissues, the virus may cause multiple and complex dysfunctions of glucose metabolism.

The 3 phases of COVID-19

Scientists, including those from the University of Florence in Italy, have described three distinct phases of COVID-19 progression in patients. Phase 1: Virus multiplies in the body and may cause mild symptoms that could be confused with a common cold or flu. Phase 2: The immune system gets affected and leads to primarily respiratory symptoms such as persistent cough, shortness of breath, and low oxygen levels. Phase 3: A hyperactivated immune system may cause injury to the heart, kidneys, etc. Cytokine storm — where the body attacks its own tissues — may occur.

S Korea, Egypt see rise as curbs ease

The COVID-19 infections in South Korea and Egypt has risen, showing how the disease can come back as curbs on business and travel are lifted. Egypt reported its biggest daily increase on Saturday. It has reported 1,484 deaths and 42,980 confirmed cases. The Egyptian Health Ministry announced 1,677 new confirmed cases. The world is seeing over 1 lakh new cases every day. South Korea's government reported 34 more COVID-19 cases, adding to an upward trend in cases. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 30 of the new cases were in the greater Seoul area.

