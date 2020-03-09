Coronavirus: A quarter of Italians locked down as COVID-19 sweeps across globe

A quarter of the Italian population was locked down on Sunday as the government took drastic steps to stop the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) that is sweeping the globe, with Latin America recording its first fatality. Italy has seen the most deaths from the COVID-19 disease of any country outside China, where the outbreak that has now killed more than 3,500 people and infected over 1,00,000 worldwide began in December.

The measures in place until April 3 bar people from entering or leaving vast areas of northern Italy without good reason, according to a decree signed by the Prime Minister and published online. The quarantine zones are home to more than 15 million people and include the regions around Venice and financial capital Milan, while cinemas, theatres and museums will be closed nationwide.

Anxious passengers aboard a virus-hit US cruise ship were confined to their cabins in waters off San Francisco after 21 people tested positive for the disease.The contagion has already spread to 30 US states, killing at least 19 people, with New York announcing a state of emergency. The Grand Princess ship was given permission late Saturday to dock in Oakland.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is in charge of the US response to the outbreak, had earlier said that all 3,533 passengers and crew would be tested for the virus and quarantined if necessary.

49 deaths in a day

Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported 49 new deaths from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) — the highest toll within 24 hours since the start of the outbreak in the Islamic republic. The new count brings the number of those killed by the virus in the country since mid-February to 194, one of the highest tolls outside of China, where the disease originated.

First death in Argentina

A 64-year-old man died in Argentina due to Coronavirus, the first such death in Latin America, health authorities have announced. The Ministry of Health said the patient lived in Buenos Aires and had been confirmed with COVID-19 after coming down with a cough, fever following a recent trip to Europe.

233

Total no. of fatalities in Italy

