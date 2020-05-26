Coronavirus: Amid mass testing in Wuhan, China sees 51 new cases

China has reported 51 COVID-19 cases, including 40 asymptomatic infections, majority of them in the contagion's first epicentre Wuhan, where over six million tests have been conducted in the last 10 days, health officials said on Monday.

Out of the 40 asymptomatic cases, 38 were reported in Wuhan, which is currently undergoing mass testing of its over 11.2 million people after a spike in the asymptomatic cases.

Currently, 396 people with asymptomatic symptoms are under medical observation in China, including 326 in Wuhan, the health authority said. Wuhan had over 50,000 cases between January and March.

As of Sunday, a total of 82,985 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in China with 4,634 fatalities, the NHC added.

16 new cases in S Korea

Meanwhile, South Korea reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus as official scramble to stem transmissions with 2 million more children returning to school this week.

The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought national totals to 11,206 cases and 267 deaths.

Trump bans travel to US from Brazil

President Donald Trump on Sunday further limited travel from the world's COVID-19 hotspots by denying entry to foreigners coming from Brazil, which is second to the US in the number of cases. Trump had already banned certain travelers from China, Europe, the UK and Ireland and Iran. He has not banned travel from Russia, world's third worst-hit nation.

