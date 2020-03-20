Coronavirus: Arsenal's Mikel Arteta recovering well after testing positive

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has returned to working from home the club confirmed on Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus last week. As a result of the Spaniard's diagnosis, the Arsenal squad were sent into self-isolation for 14 days. "We're pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better," Arsenal said in a statement.

"He's in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly." The Gunners do not know when they will return to action on the pitch with football in England suspended until at least April 30 due to strict measures on mass gatherings to control the virus.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever