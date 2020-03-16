Amid coronavirus pandemic, BMC 'highly recommends' work from home

Against the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation chief Praveen Pardeshi on Monday issued a veiled warning to all companies to initiate 'work-from-home' wherever possible.

"We highly advise companies to initiate work-from-home policies If necessary, we will make this mandatory in the days to come," Pardeshi said.

His comments came in the wake of a similar appeal by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the private sector, urging them to implement 'work-from-home' policies in view of the COVID-19 concerns.

This can help decongest the suburban trains, metro networks, public buses and other forms of transport systems especially in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, the three cities where maximum number of COVID-19 cases have been detected, officials said.

