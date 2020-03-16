Amid coronavirus pandemic, BMC 'highly recommends' work from home
"We highly advise companies to initiate work-from-home policies If necessary, we will make this mandatory in the days to come," BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi said
Against the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation chief Praveen Pardeshi on Monday issued a veiled warning to all companies to initiate 'work-from-home' wherever possible.
"We highly advise companies to initiate work-from-home policies If necessary, we will make this mandatory in the days to come," Pardeshi said.
His comments came in the wake of a similar appeal by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the private sector, urging them to implement 'work-from-home' policies in view of the COVID-19 concerns.
This can help decongest the suburban trains, metro networks, public buses and other forms of transport systems especially in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, the three cities where maximum number of COVID-19 cases have been detected, officials said.
